Why Luann de Lesseps Chose Switzerland as Her Post-Divorce Destination

Luann de Lesseps is getting by with a little help from her friends.
It's been nearly a week since the Real Housewives of New York City star announced the end of her short-lived marriage to Tom D'Agostino, shortly thereafter escaping to Switzerland for a bit of relief from the drama at home.
Luann is traveling with son Noel and daughter Victoria, and a source tells E! News she's met up with a few longtime pals who she "trusts" and have "nothing to do with the show." Our insider explains, "She's still struggling, of course, with sadness and disappointment but she's trying to come to peace with it."
(Over the weekend, de Lesseps and D'Agostino came together to simultaneously deny reports of abuse and infidelity.)
So what made the Countess pick Switzerland as her post-split getaway? Turns out the European country holds major significance for the Bravolebrity.
"She lived in Switzerland during her first marriage [to Count Alexandre de Lesseps] and it's where she raised her children," the source explains. "She feels comfortable and safe there. I think it's a reminder of who she was before the show and before Tom."
Luann herself remarked on its importance, referring to a hike through the Swiss Alps as "Just what the doctor ordered!"
We're told de Lesseps has plans to return to the Big Apple sometime next week, and by no means using this vacation as an opportunity to postpone dealing with their impending divorce. "To be clear," the insider adds, "she didn't run away, she's not in hiding. She's taking some much-needed time for herself. Between her children and her friends, she's being well looked-after."
The reality TV fixture took to social media with the somber announcement last Thursday. It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote on Twitter. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
As for what's to come for Luann in the weeks ahead, RHONY fans will see her address the relationship turmoil on the reunion specials. "The marriage is discussed heavily at the reunion," a source teased. "Ramona Singer is the main target, but Luann is definitely put in the hot seat about her marriage."
Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
