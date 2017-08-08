Zendaya Says She's Not Dating Tom Holland: ''We Are Friends''

Tom Holland just got friend zoned.

In Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, Zendaya denies she's in a relationship with her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star. "We are friends," the actress clarified, responding with a "no" when asked if they're each other's boyfriend and girlfriend.

As E! News previously reported, a source said the pair had started dating a few months ago after their professional relationship took a turn for something more meaningful. "They got to know each other while on set," our insider explained. "They both are such great people. It's cool they got together."

But from Zendaya's point of view, things between her and Holland never went to the next level. She explained, "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends."