15 Pairs Of Jeans That Only Look Like Designer Denim

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Diem Brown

MTV's The Challenge Is Honoring Diem Brown With an eBay for Charity Auction

13 Reasons Why

Meet the New Cast of 13 Reasons Why Season 2

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Cheap Jeans

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When it comes everyday denim, we all want designer duds.

Maybe it's the name brand on the tag, the way they flawlessly fit your curves or perhaps it's the attention to detail—who knows. One thing you're less excited about when it comes to high-end denim is the price tag.

What if we told you that there are cheaper options out there that hit all of those points. Yes, everything you'll find below is under $100 (most under $50, actually), fits well and comes with key details you'd only expect to find on designer denim.

Pique your interest? Keep scrolling!

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Cropped Skinny

BP Ripped Crop Skinny Jeans, $65

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Wide Leg

Topshop Moto Mid Blue Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, $75

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Embroidered Boyfriend

Boohoo Molly Mid Rise All Over Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans, $18

Article continues below

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Frayed Hems

Boohoo Petite Julia Raw Hem Light Wash Ankle Grazer Jeans, $25

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Mom Jeans

Boohoo Molly Light Wash Rip High Waist Mom Jeans, $25

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Button Front

STS Blue Ashley High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $69

Article continues below

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Embroidered Floral

Boohoo Petite Emily Embroidered Mom Jean, $25

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Jeggings

AEO Denim X Super Hi-Rise Jegging, $50

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Embroidered Slogan

Boohoo Sophie High Waist Slogan Hem Mom Jeans, $25

Article continues below

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Contrast Cuffs

Who What Wear Straight Leg Contrast Cuff Jeans Light Wash, $35

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Boyfriend Jeans

H&M Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $40

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Embellished

Dorothy Perkins Blue Light Wash Embellished Jeans, $19

Article continues below

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Double Knee Rips

Dorothy Perkins Indigo Authentic ‘Darcy' Ripped Ankle Grazer Skinny Jeans, $44

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Raw Edge Hems

1822 Ripped Raw Edge Skinny Jeans, $44

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Skinny High Rise

H&M Skinny High Ankle Jeans, $40

Article continues below

Branded: Cheap Jeans

Skinny Stretch

H&M Shaping Skinny Jeans, $35

We'll take all 15.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Top Stories , Life/Style , Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.