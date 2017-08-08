Gabrielle Union is the very definition of ageless beauty. Through work, marriage and motherhood she somehow finds the time to balance it all.

The 44-year-old actress opens up in the September issue of Health about her husband Dwyane Wade, social media trolls and her secret to a long, happy life!

On the surface it may seem as though Union has everything she could want and more but she says that it's not possible. "A mother, to have it all, has to somehow also provide a check, also be superfreak Kama Sutra down to the ground," she explains to the mag. But that's not all, she says you also have to "be a size double zero, be super present in the PTA but still putting in extra hours at work. There are literally not enough hours." It makes us exhausted just reading it.