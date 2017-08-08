FOX
FOX
King of the Hill could be returning to Fox. To quote Peggy Hill, "Hoo-yeah!"
At the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour, Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, told press she's had preliminary conversations with Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about bringing back the animated family for another go of episodes. The conversations, which she stressed were preliminary, happened roughly two months ago.
"We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said about reviving the long-running animated comedy. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it."
Walden stressed Daniels and Judge's busy schedules and that it was just an exploratory meeting. "They were both excited about it, but they're working on a lot of different things individually, so it's about finding time."
Still, it sounds like viewers may be revisiting Arlen, Texas soon.
King of the Hill originally ran from 1997-2010 on Fox. The network is bringing The X-Files back for another go and previously revived Prison Break.
For more revivals in the works, check out our guide below.
Showtime
WHAT: Showtime has enlisted The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moenig and Leisha Hailey for a proposed sequel series, which would introduce fans to a new group of lesbians living and loving in West Hollywood.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.
NBC
WHAT: A revival of the Emmy-winning series starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The new batch of episodes premiere on Thursdays, fall 2017 on NBC.
CBS
WHAT? Shemar Moore stars in the series in new series inspired by the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? This fall on CBS
Article continues below
Michael Yarish / Netflix
WHAT: A modern-day reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix, season two is in the works.
Netflix
WHAT: A reboot of the classic kids show with Gina Rodriguez voicing the new Carmen Sandiego.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not until 2019, but it's coming!
CW
WHAT: The CW has updated the classic 1980s primetime soap with The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fall 2017 on The CW!
Article continues below
Dimension Films
WHAT: The Frank Miller comic series is in the works as a TV series with The Walking Dead veteran Glen Mazzara, Len Wiseman and Stephen L'Heureux.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.
ABC
WHAT: The original cast of Roseanne will reunite for an eight-episode midseason run on ABC. "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Midseason on ABC!
Netflix
WHAT: A continuation of the story started in the 2014 movie of the same name with writer Justin Simien and several of the movie's stars on board.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix.
Article continues below
ABC
WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick of the same name with Abigail Breslin taking on the role of Baby.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premiered May 24, 2017 on ABC.
Epix
WHAT: Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd are star in the Epix series based on the novel by Elmore Leonard. Peep the trailer now.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The Epix series premieres August 13.
Nickelodeon
WHAT: Nickelodeon is reviving the classic cartoon for a one-hour movie with the show's creator back on board.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but soon!
Article continues below
Fox
WHAT: Fox ordered a modernized "reinvention" of The Exorcist, based on William Blatty's 1971 book. It'll be a "serialized psychological thriller following two very different men tackling one family's case of horrifying demonic possession, and confronting the face of true evil." The first season brought Geena Davis back to TV.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fox ordered a second season of the series.
CBS
WHAT: X-Men's Lucas Till stars as a young Angus MacGyver as he learns all those problem solving skills. You know, like fixing stuff with a piece of gum and thumbtack. James Wan, Henry Winkler and R. Scott Gemmill are executive producers and George Eads also stars.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? MacGyver is back in action for a second season on CBS.
Crackle
WHAT: Rupert Grint, Ed Westwick and Dougary Scott are playing new characters in the Crackle show based on Guy Ritchie's flick.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The series premiered on Crackle in March 2017.
Article continues below
Fox
WHAT: Riggs and Murtaugh ride again! Fox ordered a TV version of the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson franchise of flicks about mismatched police partners. Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Lethal Weapon was renewed for a second season on Fox.
CBS
WHAT: This series was set 15 years after the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke movie of the same name. Film director Antoine Fuqua served as director and executive producer with Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell as the new detectives.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? On CBS All Access. The network canceled the series after one season following low ratings and the passing of Paxton.
The CW
WHAT: The CW's drama was basically the plot of the movie, but in place of Jim Caviezel there's Peyton List. Dead dad communicates with alive daughter via CB radio, with the past changing the future.
CAN YOU WATCH? You could, but it's canceled already.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment
WHAT: A spin on the Oscar-winning movie of the same, the TV version is set in Chicago with warring drug gangs instead of Boston.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the works now.
Amazon
WHAT: Amazon has ordered four 13-episode seasons of a reinvention of the classic 50-year-old series.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, check out Amazon Prime.
Fox
WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite drama starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell that takes place after the events of the show.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Bust out of jail midseason on Fox.
Article continues below
Netflix
WHAT: A Full House continuation series about DJ Tanner, sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler. The entire cast, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, appeared in the first season of the Netflix series.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? You bet! Season three will debut later in 2017.
DreamWorks
WHAT: Netflix has a new animated version of your favorite cartoon about robot lions operated by pilots that combine to become a giant robot, Voltron!
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.
Starz
WHAT: The original drama followed a high-class call girl who specialized in…The Girlfriend Experience. Steven Soderbergh, who was behind the flick, is also behind the Starz series.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yes, on Starz. Riley Keough starred in it.
Article continues below
ABC/Mitchell Haaseth
WHAT: A remake of the John Candy movie with Mike Epps in the title role.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? After sitting on ABC's shelf for months, the new Uncle Buck debuts on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 p.m.
Steve Dietl/History Channel
WHAT: A remake of the classic miniseries based on Alex Haley's book that's airing across several channels including History and A&E. Cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Anna Paquin, Matthew Goode, Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose and many more.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The remake premiered on May 30, 2016.
Netflix
WHAT: Four 90-minute movies on Netflix reunited the cast of the beloved show.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The return of Gilmore Girls dropped in November 2016 and is now streaming on Netflix.
Article continues below
Disney
WHAT: A sequel series to the 2010 movie about Rapunzel starring Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore—they'll both be back as well.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Disney Channel in 2017.
Fox
WHAT: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned to the world of paranormal conspiracies for six episodes on Fox.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? All six episodes of the first batch came and went, but Fox announced Mulder and Scully will return in 2018 for 10 new episodes.
Showtime
WHAT: A continuation of David Lynch's series 25 years later, but this time on Showtime.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Twin Peaks is airing on Showtime over the summer of 2017.
Article continues below
NBC
WHAT: NBC ordered on a prequel series to Taken, but it's in modern times starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals. No flip phone for Bryan Mills.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premiere date not yet set, but it's coming to NBC.
Disney Junior
WHAT: A new cartoon featuring the son of Simba and Nala of The Lion King.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Sure can.
Fox
WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick, but this time Laverne Cox is playing Tim Curry's Dr. Frank N Futter.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premieres this fall on Fox.
Article continues below
Nickelodeon
WHAT: Nickelodeon ordered a TV show based on the Jack Black movie and at the same time there's a Broadway has a musical based on the Jack Black movie. There's lots of ways to see School of Rock.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first episode premiered in March 2016 on Nick.
Adult Swim
WHAT: Revival of the Cartoon Network series of the same name.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Adult Swim in 2016. Be prepared.
Nickelodeon
WHAT: A TV movie continuing the story of the football head that will tie up lose ends and possibly set the stage for more.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.
Article continues below
Disney XD
WHAT: A new cartoon series on Disney XD based on the original cartoon about Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Louie and Dewey.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.
© Scholastic Entertainment Inc 2014/Netflix
WHAT: A new animated series based on the books that spawned the original show.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming to Netflix.
CBS
WHAT: A new series launching on CBS about a, you guessed it, star ship and its crew. The show, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, will then move to CBS All Access.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming fall 2017 to CBS All Access.
Article continues below
CBS
WHAT: A TV remake of the Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan buddy cop comedy movies for CBS.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? You could, but many of you didn't. It's been canceled already.
FOX
WHAT: A revival of the Patrick Warburton series about a hapless superhero. The Tick was originally a comic book before becoming a cartoon and then later a short-lived Fox live-action series starring Warburton. Peter Serafinowicz stars.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one premieres August 25, 2017.
Columbia Pictures
WHAT: NBC made a pilot that's a sequel to the movie you love about the son of Sebastian and Annette from the film's writer and director Roger Kumble. Bash will find his late father's journal and uncovers the family's secrets.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? No...at least not yet. The series, which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her infamous film role, wasn't ordered to series in time for Upfronts, but it's not quite dead at NBC.
Article continues below
Universal International Television
WHAT: A reboot of the fan-favorite syndicated action series starring Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor. Lost veteran Javier Grillo-Marxuach was working on the script for NBC, but announced he was off the project in April 2017.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? There's nothing to watch. Yet?
NBC
WHAT: Anthologies are all the rage these days (Hey Fargo! American Horror Story!) and with Bryan Fuller at the helm of this sci-fi/fantasy/horror series reboot there's definitely enough there to get our attention.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet. The show was left off the Upfronts announcement slate, but that doesn't mean it's dead.
MTV
WHAT: MTV2 ordered a pilot of the classic Claymation series that pitted your favorite celebs against each other in…fights to the death.
SHOULD IT HAPPEN: Eh. Can't really see this being relevant again. Now, more Daria on the other hand…
Article continues below
ABC
WHAT: Fox was working on a reboot of the cult hit comedy about a man who gets a super suit and suddenly has to be, well, super. Rick Famuyiwa, Phil Lord & Chris Miller are behind the project.
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope. This didn't go anywhere...
Getty Images/Moviestore Collection/REX Shutterstock
WHAT: TNT tapped M. Night Shyamalan to reopen the Crypt for a two-hour horror block TNT was working om
CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope, the Crypt was never reopened.
Universal Pictures
WHAT: Kevin Bacon, star of the original killer worms movie, was on board the TV revival of the sci-fi movie franchise with a cult following in 2016, but it's gone nowhere...so far.
SHOULD IT HAPPEN: It already happened in 2003 (short-lived series), but this one has Kevin Bacon attached.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.