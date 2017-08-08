King of the Hill could be returning to Fox. To quote Peggy Hill, "Hoo-yeah!"

At the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour, Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, told press she's had preliminary conversations with Greg Daniels and Mike Judge about bringing back the animated family for another go of episodes. The conversations, which she stressed were preliminary, happened roughly two months ago.

"We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said about reviving the long-running animated comedy. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it."