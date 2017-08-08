Catherine Zeta-Jones is one happy mom.

The Fued star took to Instagram, sharing an adorable video montage of her son Dylan Douglas, in honor of his 17th birthday.

"Don't ˋSTART ME UP' on how much I love you," the 47-year-old actress captioned her video. The montage, set to the song "Start Me Up" by Dylan's idols, The Rolling Stones, features his father, Michael Douglas, grandfather, Kirk Douglas, and younger sister, Carys Douglas.

"Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life" Catherine added. "17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and."