Squad: An informal group of individuals with a common identity and a sense of solidarity. Crew, posse, gang.

Travel Squad: An informal group of individuals with a common identity and a sense of solidarity who happen to have found themselves on a totally fabulous vacation together.

In Hollywood squads are completely ubiquitous. There are squads of young actresses, squads of castmembers, squads of celebrities whose kids happen to go to the same fancy school. But travel squads are a whole other being entirely. Being famous means that you're likely to find yourself on vacation with a handful of other famous people, staying in locales that the rest of the world could merely dream about. These groups can ebb and flow depending on the stars' schedules or love lives, but there are a few squads that keep coming up again and again.