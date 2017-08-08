"It's like a full-circle moment for me."

Jenna Dewan Tatum is having a moment on set for her latest Danskin campaign. The actress, dancer and lifelong brand devotee has had a lengthy relationship with the retailer (it all started on her very first day of dance class when she was six) that has continued to blossom well into adulthood (there's actually one piece of clothing she hasn't stopped wearing since that day).

"I do have a very huge history with the brand," Jenna claimed. "It was my very first leotard, I've said that before, but it was. When I was 6-years-old I went to my first dance class in a black Danskin leotard. And it's so cute because the other day I took [my daughter] Everly to her first dance class and she wore a pink one. I had a moment, a real moment."