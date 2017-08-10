Is Kylie Jenner's squad getting "too comfortable"?

In this exclusive preview from Sunday's brand new episode of Life of Kylie, the 19-year-old worries she's getting taken advantage of by her glam team, especially after her stylist Tokyo Stylez keeps bringing his boyfriend Chris to hang out during her glam sessions.

"So I need to talk to you. I wanted to ask you something," Tokyo says to Kylie's assistant Victoria in the clip. "My Chris said that he can't be around no more during glam sessions and stuff and this and that."

Victoria explains, "So we're trying this new thing where whenever she needs glam, only the people that need to be there have to come. Kylie said. ‘If I request Tokyo, I just want Tokyo. I don't need someone else to come.'"