Jennifer Lawrence got the visitors of her nightmares.

In the first full-length trailer for the Oscar winner's upcoming film, Mother!, Lawrence stars as a woman who restores the house she shares with her husband (Javier Bardem). While living there, they get a knock on the door from two unexpected guests (Michelle Pfeifferand Ed Harris), who end up staying with the couple. Lawrence's character's life appears to spiral out of control as the guests wreak mysterious havoc on her house and marriage.

The trailer's design is enough to make you jump out of your chair as instruments pulse in the background. Things seem to go awry when Lawrence's character finds a photo of her husband in the strangers' luggage. "Why were you going through their luggage?" Bardem's character replies while the hairs on the back of your neck immediately stand up.