Jennifer Lawrence got the visitors of her nightmares.
In the first full-length trailer for the Oscar winner's upcoming film, Mother!, Lawrence stars as a woman who restores the house she shares with her husband (Javier Bardem). While living there, they get a knock on the door from two unexpected guests (Michelle Pfeifferand Ed Harris), who end up staying with the couple. Lawrence's character's life appears to spiral out of control as the guests wreak mysterious havoc on her house and marriage.
The trailer's design is enough to make you jump out of your chair as instruments pulse in the background. Things seem to go awry when Lawrence's character finds a photo of her husband in the strangers' luggage. "Why were you going through their luggage?" Bardem's character replies while the hairs on the back of your neck immediately stand up.
Meanwhile, Pfeiffer is equally menacing in her performance as she stares Lawrence's character down the entire way through. As the protagonist struggles to put the pieces together, you can't look away—even though you want to.
The psychological thriller was directed by Darren Aronofsky, Lawrence's real-life beau. As a source told E! News, the actress and Black Swan director had "an amazing dynamic" on set.
From the looks of this first trailer, their smooth working relationship certainly shows.
After screening at film festivals in Venice and Toronto, Mother! will hit theaters Sept. 15.