Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming one with wildlife.
E! News can confirm the royal and Suits star are currently vacationing in Africa, their latest trip planned in celebration of Meghan's recent 36th birthday. The couple arrived in Botswana late last week, where a source says they stayed with close friends of Harry.
"It was the night of Meghan's birthday and no doubt there were celebrations," a source reveals to E! News. To make the gathering even more special, we're told it was the first time this group of Prince Harry's pals met Markle. As our source explains, he was "keen to introduce her."
Days later, the pair is now well into the first leg of their trip, which the source shares will continue well into August. Meghan and Harry traveled to Okavango Delta, one of Botswana's last remaining great wildlife habitats.
SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
So what can the lovebirds expect on their adventure ahead? Lions, elephants and leopards, oh my!
Our source describes, "A Botswana safari is one of the few places you're guaranteed to see the Big Five—African lions, African elephants, Cape buffalo, African leopards and, of course, the beautiful rhino."
Over the days and weeks ahead, the insider says Prince Harry and Markle (who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary) have plans to go sailing on the river, spend a night or two at a bush camp and what's sure to be a romantic evening spent under the stars on a private island. They'll also skip the hotel-owned lodges route in favor of private residences.
"Harry knows exactly where to stay on a trip like this," our source says, "and he's also worked closely with a trusted tour guide who has helped with arrangements and organizing excursions."
"There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too," the source explains. "They just want to get really close to the animals and the people."
Botswana holds major significance for Harry, 32, who often refers to the country as his "second home." Earlier this year, he reflected on its importance during his most formative years. "I first came in 1997, straight after my mum died," Harry said. "My dad told my brother and me we were going to Africa to get away from it all."
"This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world," the beloved royal added. "I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here."