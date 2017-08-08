Kylie Jenner's makeup empire just keeps growing and growing!
E! News caught up with the Life of Kylie star over the weekend and the 19-year-old teased what's next for her Kylie Cosmetics line.
"I'm still building [the brand] and that's really my main focus," the makeup mogul dished. "I wanna start my Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel and just start doing more tutorials and really just focus on that. I mean I feel like I already spread myself so thin so I'm just trying to put more focus on my cosmetics, which is like my true passion and what I love to do."
Kylie assures fans new Lip Kit colors are coming.
"Definitely a new collab, a lot of new stuff this fall and of course my holiday collections," Kylie revealed. "That I'm working on right now."
Meanwhile, her BFF Jordyn Woods is "killing it" as a model? So what's next for Jordyn's career?
