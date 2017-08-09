The stars of The Real Housewives of New York City assembled once more to rehash a season's worth of fun, fights and marriage deconstruction. It wouldn't be a trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City reunion without some marriage drama and of course a lot of that had to do with Luann de Lesseps and her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom D'Agostino.
"What is this obsession with Tom?" Luann said.
"Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom," Bethenny Frankel said to Luann.
"Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?" Luann said.
Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Carole Radziwill were all on hand to rehash the season with Andy Cohen.
Some other key lines from the reunion trailer:
"These women are always gunning for me," Ramona said.
"I just like to complain. If I'm not complaining, take my pulse. Don't take it personal," Sonja said.
"Stop the verbal waterboarding," Dorinda said.
"I woke up the next morning and there's blood all over, I'm like 'Oh my god, am I getting my period? Dorinda on her infamous tequila-fueled night in Mexico.
"No, that's disgusting I would vomit," Sonja on making out with Ramona.
"You can't even imagine the torment that this has been. There's no way to describe it. It's torture," Bethenny said.
"CLIP!" Dorinda
"Is that really me? I don't know if I'd even want to be friends with myself," Ramona said.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)