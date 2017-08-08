The action-packed sneak peek proves just that. In the midst of all the parties and pool dates that inevitably come with living the VIP life in Miami, there are even more face-offs, wild showdowns and steamy makeout sessions this time around.

Ashley is busy planning her wedding to fiancé Philip Wheeler, but she must also find a way to get along with her outspoken future mother-in-law. Meanwhile, Darnell is still getting accustomed to the single life after calling off her engagement. "I'm f--king miserable because I'm still trying to f--king find myself!" she explains in one tearful scene.

Elsewhere, Astrid and Hencha's ongoing feud reaches a boiling point that leads to another messy confrontation at the dinner table. But that's not all!