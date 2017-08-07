The Real Reason Emma Roberts Went Blonde

If you haven't already noticed, Emma Roberts made a major change over the weekend.
The American Horror Story star traded in her brunette locks for something a bit brighter. Okay, a lot brighter. She's now platinum blond. And, she's joined Bella Hadid, Kerry Washington and more with a major chop. Just like that, the actress went from a brunette babe to an atomic blonde—why?
Normally major beauty changes reflect external changes, like a breakup or a new job. So, we really wanted to know what influenced her decision for a new 'do.
Her hairstylist Nikki Lee has the answer. The beauty pro posted a video of Emma in the chair, while she and fellow celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri took the star from brunette to blond. She captioned the post, "Mercury made [us] do it."
Mercury is making a shift this week. The planet is moving into retrograde on August 13, ending on September 5. According to Nikki, this astrological shift is responsible for the Emma's change up.
But, what exactly does that mean for the Aquarius actress? Spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield weighed in.
"This Mercury Retrograde is in Leo, the sign that truly affects our personal style," she told E! News. "It's time to let go of the old and bring in the new. Emma's astrology makes this Mercury Retrograde extra strong for her...She may move in some other new bold directions as she takes charge of her life and trusts her instincts more. Her choice to go blonde helps her see that she really is the boss of her life."
If you're an Aquarius, maybe it's time for something new. No matter your sign, Lisa shares that it's time to be brave: "This is the real secret to doing this Mercury Retrograde well. Make a choice, enjoy it and commit to doing it well, no matter the results."
Be bold! Mercury Retrograde is on your side.