Road Rules Star Danny Dias' Cause of Death Revealed

Danny Dias' cause of death has been revealed. 

Two months after the former Road Rules star was found dead in his apartment, the New York Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that the cause of his death was natural and there were no lethal drugs in him at the time. They also said that Dias had complications with chronic substance abuse. 

The 34-yar-old was found with lacerations on his wrists and surrounded by hallucinogenic drugs, a law enforcement source told E! News at the time of his death. Ultimately, the lacerations were not involved in his death. 

In the wake of Dias' passing, an MTV spokesperson said in a statement, "We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

Bunim/Murray Productions also released a separate statement honoring the late Dias. "Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time. Danny was a beloved member of the 'Road Rules' community."

After starring on Road Rules, the New Jersey native also appeared on the 11th season of The Challenge in 2005. The Villanova University graduate later went on to work in finance.  

Our thoughts are with Dias' family and friends. 

