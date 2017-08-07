Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Is Pregnant!

Mama June is about to become a grandma again!

The reality star's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is pregnant. The 17-year-old mom-to-be revealed the baby news in a promo for the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot released on Monday.

"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, " she says into the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."

The Shannon sister does not know the baby's sex yet and, according to her interview for WE tv, pregnancy has been a bit of an adjustment for the expectant star.

"I really wish I could have this child right now," she said. "I hate being pregnant, but you know, you gotta do what you gotta do."