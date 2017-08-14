As lawyers presented their closing statements on the sixth day of trial, Taylor Swift grabbed tissues.
Donning a black turtleneck dress and seated next to her mother Andrea Swift, the songstress was visibly emotional in court Monday afternoon as she broke into tears during the attorneys' final arguments. The star buried her face in her hands and wiped her tears away with tissues, looking away from Mueller as her mother and lawyer consoled her.
As an eyewitness observed, at one point Swift mouthed "wow" in reaction to a comment from Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland. She shook her head and at times audibly sighed. When McFarland held up the photo of Swift with his client and asked if that was the face of a woman who has just been assaulted, Swift began to cry and grabbed her mother's hand. She covered her face with both hands and had a pile of tissues on the table by the end of the closing argument.
During McFarland's statement, he showed the photo of Swift, Mueller and Melcher, questioned Swift's facial expression and questioned why former bodyguard Greg Dent had not acted immediately if he saw Mueller inappropriately touching her. He said his client is asking for $257,500 in damages—the amount he would have been paid during his existing contract with the KYGO station had he not been fired.
Swift's attorney Douglas Baldridge spoke second and addressed allegations that Swift made up the story. "No facts incentive or reason whatsoever for a woman whose rear end was touched to make up this story," he said. Baldridge continued, stating, "This is a man who can't take responsibility for what he is doing" and called Mueller's lawsuit "shameful and cowardly."
"By returning a verdict on Ms. Swift's counterclaim for a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasureable to all women in this situation...You will tell every woman...that no means no," he added, speaking of the $1 Swift has requested in punitive damages in this case.
GLH / BACKGRID
The highly publicized case stems from a June 2013 photo session at Denver's Pepsi Center, where the Grammy winner was performing as part of her Red concert tour. At the time, Mueller was the host of 98.5 KYGO's Ryno and Jackson morning show and was invited as part of his job to a meet-and-greet with the star backstage. Mueller posed for a photo with Swift and his girlfriend, Shannon Melcher.
Later in the evening, the DJ claimed in legal papers that he and Melcher were inside the concert arena when a member of Swift's security team approached them and accused Mueller of grabbing Swift's butt. The security guard then escorted the DJ and his girlfriend to an exit. Mueller was fired from his job two days later after Swift's team gave the radio station what they cited as "evidence" of the incident.
"It was a definite grab. A very long grab," Swift recalled to Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland, while testifying on Thursday. When asked "how long" the alleged incident occurred, Swift replied, "I don't think it would be wise to estimate time in court, but I know it was long enough for me to be completely sure that it was intentional."
"He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek... I felt him grab onto my ass cheek underneath my skirt," she further testified. "The first couple of milliseconds I thought it must be a mistake, so I moved to the side very quickly so that his side would be removed from my ass cheek, but it didn't let go."
The Taylor Swift Groping Trial: Everything You Need to Know About Why the Singer Is in Court and Why It Matters to So Many Women
Two years after the alleged incident, Mueller sued the star, claiming that she had ruined his career because of the assault allegations. However, the Grammy winner countersued Mueller a month later for assault and battery. On Friday, Judge William Martinez dismissed Mueller's claim against Swift, citing lack of evidence and witness testimony.
As a result, Swift cannot be held liable for his subsequent firing from KYGO radio station. Mueller had been seeking $3 million in damages. Meanwhile, four of the five claims made by Mueller against Frank Bell, her radio liaison, and mother Andrea were dismissed. Andrea and Frank remain defendants in Mueller's lawsuit on the allegation of tortious interference with prospective business relations.
This story is updating in real time...