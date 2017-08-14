As lawyers presented their closing statements on the sixth day of trial, Taylor Swift grabbed tissues.

Donning a black turtleneck dress and seated next to her mother Andrea Swift, the songstress was visibly emotional in court Monday afternoon as she broke into tears during the attorneys' final arguments. The star buried her face in her hands and wiped her tears away with tissues, looking away from Mueller as her mother and lawyer consoled her.

As an eyewitness observed, at one point Swift mouthed "wow" in reaction to a comment from Mueller's attorney, Gabriel McFarland. She shook her head and at times audibly sighed. When McFarland held up the photo of Swift with his client and asked if that was the face of a woman who has just been assaulted, Swift began to cry and grabbed her mother's hand. She covered her face with both hands and had a pile of tissues on the table by the end of the closing argument.