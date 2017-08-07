"Tell Sansa her sister's home." And with that, the remaining Stark kids all finally got back together on Game of Thrones.

"The inspiration for the scene was Odysseus returning after his long wanderings, no one recognizes him," co-creator David Benioff said.

Maisie Williams' Arya Stark has been through, well, pretty much everything. This is her first time home, so naturally it was emotional. But, "the second she comes home she realizes it's not the same place," co-creator D.B Weiss said.

The reunion between the Stark sisters was a long time coming for Game of Thrones. At Comic-Con, Sophie Turner teased the meetings between Sansa, Arya and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright).