Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Marriage: Destroyed by Fame?

Months later, she told Us Weekly they tried as best they could to create a sense of normalcy for themselves and Jack. "We spend a lot of time at home building fires and just cooking and just being together. Just enjoying the simple times, too. Now that Chris is, like, a crazy huge movie star, going out is just a whole different thing. It's just a whole different weird. We look at each other sometimes and we're like, 'Oh, my God.' Because it feels very surreal sometimes, since we both grew up in Washington State," Anna said. "We just are sort of cherishing these times."

And yet, the reports of marital strife continued. "We grapple with the idea of being a public couple. For the first time, maybe a year ago or 10 months ago, we were in the public a little bit. There were some tabloid rumors about strain on our relationship. I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me because I didn't want to think of myself as somebody that could be affected by tabloid s--t. There was a picture of me walking alone on the beach: 'Aging Anna Faris, Alone on the Beach,'" the Scary Movie star said on her Unqualified podcast in December 2016. "I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris. Having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he's off doing movies and I'm in L.A. raising our child, of course I'm going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would. It did make me feel like, 'Is public perception— even though it's false—is there a grain of something?' It made me feel incredibly insecure."