The beloved duo met in 2007 while filming the movie Take Me Home Tonight. The two got engaged in 2008 and eventually tied the knot on July 9, 2009.

Last year, Faris spoke to the Huffington Post about why Pratt's her soulmate and how he's the one person who has really changed her outlook on love and marriage.

She gushed to the outlet, "He is sexy, but more importantly he's a great person." She added, "When I was falling in love with him, I loved how kind he was to people. I loved how smart he is, but he's not pretentious at all. He doesn't wear that as a badge—he kind of lets people slowly discover it."

She said, "He's humble, and he's a great leader, and he's an incredible father and a great husband. And I feel like, after years of dating people that weren't the best for me, I found somebody who's love I could really accept."

Faris had previously been married to Ben Indra from 2004-2008.

In 2015, Pratt spoke to Elle magazine about meeting his future wife while filming. "It was like magnets. Our personalities meshed, she was a goofball, she liked to have fun, it was impossible to offend her ... We were friends first but she left her husband at the end of the movie, and we started dating when we were back in Los Angeles," he said. "We were friends, and I was there for her. And we had just played love interests, so we had this tight bond spending so much time and spending nights in Phoenix, but we never crossed the line. But we were, I think, developing feelings for each other at the time, you know? The day that she told me she was leaving her husband, I knew I was going to marry her."