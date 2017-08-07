Malika Haqq's Twin Sister Khadija Confronts Ronnie Margo-Ortiz About Their Relationship: "I'm Not Someone That Gives Up"
You will not guess what Kylie Jenner's favorite TV show of the moment is!
E! News caught up with the 19-year-old E! star and her BFF Jordyn Woods the other day to find out what it's really life to spend a day with the Life of Kylie stars in their everyday life. So what does Kylie love to binge these days?
"Handmaid's Tale," Kylie said, while Jordyn revealed, "Stranger Things."
As for what's the craziest rumor Kylie's ever heard about herself, she dished, "That I'm married."
Jordyn added, "One came out the other day because of me holding hands with Fai walking down the street that I'm dating one of my best friend right now, and I was like sure whatever."
The besties revealed their favorite people to text is each other, adding, "I'm someone saw our text messages, our reputations would be ruined. The things we text about are so crazy!"
And Jordyn definitely didn't let Kylie off the hook when asked the hard questions. When asked what excuse they use to get out of going somewhere, Jordyn said, "Honestly, she's the funniest person to try to get out of something because she goes, ‘You know, I just feel like my purpose is not to be there right now,'" as Kylie cracked up.
