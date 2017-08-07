You will not guess what Kylie Jenner's favorite TV show of the moment is!

E! News caught up with the 19-year-old E! star and her BFF Jordyn Woods the other day to find out what it's really life to spend a day with the Life of Kylie stars in their everyday life. So what does Kylie love to binge these days?

"Handmaid's Tale," Kylie said, while Jordyn revealed, "Stranger Things."

As for what's the craziest rumor Kylie's ever heard about herself, she dished, "That I'm married."

Jordyn added, "One came out the other day because of me holding hands with Fai walking down the street that I'm dating one of my best friend right now, and I was like sure whatever."