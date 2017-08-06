Check Out Jessica Alba's On-Point Pregnancy Style

Pregnancy looks good on Jessica Alba...

Last month, the mom of two announced via Instagram that she and husband Cash Warren were expecting a third child and were "officially going to be outnumbered"—and since the big announcement, the Sin City star-turned-Honest Company businesswoman has been slaying the pregnancy style game. After two previous pregnancies, it's pretty clear that the fashionable star knows how to dress her growing baby bump.

In the past three weeks, the 36-year-old has had quite a whirlwind time. She attended an Honest Company party in the Hamptons, went on a family vacation to Hawaii (and even had dinner with Bill Clinton) and hit up The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

For each event, every ensemble is more fab than the next. From feminine floral dresses to off-the-shoulder frocks and menswear-inspired jean ensembles, the brunette is all about having fun during her third pregnancy.

On Friday, the expecting mom, who has daughters Haven, 5, and 9-year-old Honor, donned a fab floral frock with thigh-high boots and told Jimmy Fallon that the duo are planning on naming their third born with an "H" name as well.

Check out the star's on-point third pregnancy...