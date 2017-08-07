EXCLUSIVE!

Forget Carmen Sandiego, where in the world is Sonja Morgan? That's the million dollar question in The Real Housewives of New York City finale. E! News has your exclusive first look at the drama in the clip below.

Sonja is missing from the party Tinsley Mortimer is throwing in her honor. What happened? There's been some friction between Ms Morgan and her house guest.
 
"Tinsley's trying to do this very nice thing, I don't know, after listening to Sonja badmouth Tinsley so much, I'd be a little angry. I wouldn't be throwing a thank you party, I'd be burning the house down," Dorinda Medley says in the preview clip below.

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 97 of Them

It may all be moot because Sonja is MIA.

"Meanwhile, I don't know if Sonja is going to show up," Ramona Singer relays. Sonja's in bed and unsure if she wants to attend the party being thrown in her honor.

Why? "She told me it was a f—k you party," Ramona says Sonja told her. "Sonja heard it and now she's sensitive."

See whether or not Sonja makes it to her own party on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. We have a sneaking suspicion she'll make it—it is the season finale after all.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

