As we get closer and closer to the rebooted return of Once Upon a Time, details about the revamped seventh season continue to trickle out.
We knew we'd be meeting new versions of returning characters Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) and the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), but we didn't know how truly different. Take Regina, for instance. As Parrilla revealed to reporters during the show's panel at the 2017 Television Critics Association summer press tour, the version of the character living out a new live under a fresh curse in Hyperion Heights—a neighborhood of Seattle, the show's new real-world setting—she won't even be going by the name Regina.
"I don't think her name's Regina and that's cool. I'm no longer in pant suits. I'm in denim and rock t-shirts," she admitted. "When we meet her…she's working in a bar. She's a bar owner. She's a little rough around the edges, not the queen that we're used to. She has curly hair. She's looks different, she feels different. Like Colin, I've played so many versions of this character, and this one feels really different. All the others were evolutions of the same character…She's no longer in charge, and we've always seen Regina in charge or try to be in charge."
Speaking of her co-star, O'Donoghue opened up a bit about the new version of Hook. "When we meet Hook at the start of this season, he is a uniformed cop in Seattle. He's different from any of the 10 other Hooks I've played over the seasons," he said. "There's a sense of loss there in the guy and I think that he just doesn't know what it is that's missing, so he's striving to find who he is still." And if you're wondering whether men with hooks for hands can get accepted to the Hyperion Heights Police Department, co-created Adam Horowitz confirmed to reporters following the panel that yes, they can.
"He does not have his hand," he said. "We do get into 'Wait, why doesn't he have a hand?' That is an excellent question, but yeah, he does not have a hand."
While Carlyle wasn't on hand to speak about his new iteration of Rumplestiltskin, Horowitz did provide some insight into the always up-to-no-good character. "He looks menacing, doesn't he," he said of the quick glimpse at the character in the season's trailer. "And I think there's always that element of menace and mystery. He's involved in many of the goings on in this neighborhood in Seattle. I don't want to say too much about the specifics about it, except to say it's another layer and color for Bobby to play."
And if you're wondering how the show plans to address the happy endings Rumple and Hook were given at the end of season six despite their respective spouses Belle (Emilie De Ravin) and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) leaving the series, the powers-that-be hear your concerns.
"Episode two is going to answer what is happened with Emma and Captain Hook and episode four is going to answer that question for Belle," co-creator Edward Kitsis shared. "We are not trying to take anything away, but we are moving forward and we think we have a way to achieve both things."
And as O'Donoghue added: "And [that's] also a good reason to watch."
The OUAT mass exodus began when Jennifer Morrison revealed that she was stepping away from her Savior duties as Emma Swan. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on Once Upon a Time has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show," she wrote on Instagram.
"We'll miss seeing her every day, but her imprint upon Once Upon a Time is indelible. She will always be a part of the show and its heart and soul," showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz said in a statement. "That said, just because Jennifer won't be back every week doesn't mean we won't see our savior again." Morrison is slated to return for one episode in season seven.
Ginnifer Goodwin was among five additional series regulars whose contracts were not renewed as ABC ordered a seventh season of the series. "Ginny reinvented Snow White for a modern audience – there was no way she would be stuck cleaning up after dwarfs, she created an iconic empowered heroine for the 21st century," Kitsis and Horowitz praised the actress in a statement confirming the many departures.
The erstwhile Prince Charming was also among the five series regulars who received their walking papers once season six wrapped. "Josh mined the depths of Prince Charming – a character who in myth was just a 'type' but in his superlative interpretation became a complex man fighting for love and family," Kitsis and Horowitz noted.
What's a beast without his Belle? We'll find out in season seven, as Emilie de Ravin was revealed to be among those not returning to the series. "Emilie took the character of Belle to a deep and soulful place, bringing great intelligence and warmth to the character, making her fiercely independent, strong willed but also an eternal optimist who saw only the best in all those she encountered," Kitsis and Horowitz said.
Rebecca Mader broke the news to fans on Instagram that her Zelena was among the show's characters being written out come season seven. "This wasn't my choice but a creative decision of the show's that I totally respect and understand," she wrote.
"Rebecca took us on a broomstick roller coaster ride as she re-invented the Wicked Witch of the West by finding the pain beneath the green," Kitsis and Horowitz said. "She made the character soar to incredible heights while always keeping her grounded and relatable."
Jared Gilmore rounds out the quintet of series regular handed their walking papers once season six wrapped, though Henry Mills (albeit a grown version of the character) will remain a central focus of the series moving forward. "Jared literally grew up before the eyes of millions, from a child actor with enormous innate talent to a young man whose abilities continue to astound as he created a character who truly, as we say on the show, has the heart of the truest believer," Kitsis and Horowitz praised the actor.
The lone female cast member returning for season seven, Lana Parrilla will be back, but who she'll be playing remains something of a mystery. "I do know that we're playing sort of different characters," she told Gold Derby back in May.
Robert Carlyle's Rumplestiltskin isn't going anywhere. Or is it Mr. Gold who's staying put? He's in the same boat as Parrilla when it comes to this "different characters" development.
Ditto for Colin O'Donoghue's Captain Hook. Will this new version remember he ever fell in love with and married the Savior, Emma Swan? Time will tell...
As introduced in the season six finale, Andrew J. West will star in the new season as an all-grown-up Henry Mills, who, in a twist of fate that neatly echoes the series' origin, has forgotten all about magic and his life in the Enchanted Forest. Luckily, Alison Fernandez will be on hand as Lucy, his adorable daughter who's got a book of her own and a mission to jog her father's memory.
Burn Notice vet Gabrielle Anwar and Devious Maids alum Dania Ramirez have joined season seven in top secret series regular roles. Additionally, Reign star Adelaide Kane, Chicago Med vet Mekia Cox and English actress Rose Reynolds will all recur throughout the season (with the option to become regular) in—you guessed it—top secret roles, as well. Count on one of them being the season's new big bad and another bringing to life the woman who stole adult Henry's heart at one point: Lucy's mysterious mother.
"I think [Lucy's] lineage and who her mother is and how that all fits into our story is a big part of what the show will be next season," Howoritz told Deadline.
Per the network's official season seven logline: "After six seasons, the residents of the enchanted forest enter Season 7 facing their greatest challenge yet as the Evil Queen, Captain Hook and Rumplestiltskin join forces with a grown-up Henry Mills and his daughter Lucy on an epic quest to bring hope to their world and ours. Along the way, new fairy tale characters and old search for true love, find adventure and take sides in the ongoing struggle of good against evil as classic tales are once again twisted and reimagined."
As ABC president Channing Dungey told reporters at the network's Upfronts presentation back in May, the "reboot" will see the trio of old favorites "return but with new identities in a new city, facing a new curse." Perhaps that'll explain how Rumple and Hook can go on without the loves of their lives Belle and Emma, respectively.
Once Upon a Time returns for season seven on its new night, Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.