Aaron Carter is not ashamed; he just wants to tell the truth about who he is.
On Saturday night, the 29-year-old singer shared a revealing Twitter post about his sexuality with his fans.
The lengthy letter began, "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."
The singer, whose famous brother Nick Carter is a member of the Backstreet Boys, continued, "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive."
August 6, 2017
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Aaron, who has openly spoken about his struggles with both eating disorder issues and substance abuse in the past, continued, "There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."
The music man went on, "To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. The best quote to sum 'I've never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did.' —Boy George"
Aaron was arrested on July 15 in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession. When he was arrested, his girlfriend, Madison Parker, was riding passenger in the car and was also taken into custody for alleged marijuana-related offenses. Aaron was released after posting bail for $4,610.
The singer has returned to the stage since his arrest last month. Aaron's rep previously told E! News, "The tour is continuing, which everyone is very happy about."