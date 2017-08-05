Aaron Carter is not ashamed; he just wants to tell the truth about who he is.

On Saturday night, the 29-year-old singer shared a revealing Twitter post about his sexuality with his fans.

The lengthy letter began, "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."

The singer, whose famous brother Nick Carter is a member of the Backstreet Boys, continued, "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive."