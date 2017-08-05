Less than three months after The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins called off their year-long engagement, the reality star is going public (via social media, that is) with her new boyfriend Devin Antin. Last month, E! News reported that the blonde had moved on to a new man and things seem to be moving along swimmingly.

On Friday, the TV star posted a picture of her new beau on Instagram, writing,"Ok Cutie," on the image.

She also added a quote, "You can’t always wait for the perfect time. Sometimes, you have to dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could have been."