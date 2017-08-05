Little Boy Wins the Internet by Singing ''Let It Go'' With Idina Menzel

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino Jr.

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino Deny Allegations of Abuse and Infidelity

Jennifer Lopez, Janice Gray, Instagram

This Bodybuilder Could Pass as Jennifer Lopez's Twin! Plus, More Celebs With Non-Famous Doppelgängers

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idina Menzel

Twitter/Colleen Uribe

Heck to the YES!

A young boy named Luke Chacko just won the Internet when he basically stole the show at Idina Menzel's concert last Sunday in Grand Prairie, Texas. The pint-sized singer shocked the audience (and the big-voiced songstress) when he surprised the crowd with his powerhouse vocals and belted out "Let It Go" from Frozen

At the very beginning of the clip that went quickly viral, Idina plucks Luke out of the crowd and mentions that most boys who come to her show don't like "Let It Go."

"Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn't really like this song," the 46-year-old explained. To which, Luke replied, "Heck to the no. I'm offended."

Photos

Frozen and The Exorcist Are Basically the Same Movie

And then in no time, young Luke is crushing his own rendition of "Let It Go." Of course the audience couldn't get enough of it. He was so good that the Broadway singer had him sing it not once, but twice so that everyone could hear the star in the making.

"You are very special," said the star. "We'll have to talk about this later."

It should come as no surprise that Luke's a big fan of Idina's pipes. Recently Luke put on a rousing performance of Menzels beloved tune from Wicked, "Defying Gravity," during a local talent show.

This little songbird is certainly defying gravity with his big voice!

Encore, Luke! Encore!

TAGS/ Viral , Idina Menzel , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.