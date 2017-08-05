Heck to the YES!

A young boy named Luke Chacko just won the Internet when he basically stole the show at Idina Menzel's concert last Sunday in Grand Prairie, Texas. The pint-sized singer shocked the audience (and the big-voiced songstress) when he surprised the crowd with his powerhouse vocals and belted out "Let It Go" from Frozen.

At the very beginning of the clip that went quickly viral, Idina plucks Luke out of the crowd and mentions that most boys who come to her show don't like "Let It Go."

"Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn't really like this song," the 46-year-old explained. To which, Luke replied, "Heck to the no. I'm offended."