Twitter/Colleen Uribe
Twitter/Colleen Uribe
Heck to the YES!
A young boy named Luke Chacko just won the Internet when he basically stole the show at Idina Menzel's concert last Sunday in Grand Prairie, Texas. The pint-sized singer shocked the audience (and the big-voiced songstress) when he surprised the crowd with his powerhouse vocals and belted out "Let It Go" from Frozen.
At the very beginning of the clip that went quickly viral, Idina plucks Luke out of the crowd and mentions that most boys who come to her show don't like "Let It Go."
"Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn't really like this song," the 46-year-old explained. To which, Luke replied, "Heck to the no. I'm offended."
#7 from Dallas #Lukestealstheshow #idinaworldtour 7/30/17 pic.twitter.com/WeZHRfBPZH— Colleen (@ColleeninKC) July 31, 2017
And then in no time, young Luke is crushing his own rendition of "Let It Go." Of course the audience couldn't get enough of it. He was so good that the Broadway singer had him sing it not once, but twice so that everyone could hear the star in the making.
"You are very special," said the star. "We'll have to talk about this later."
It should come as no surprise that Luke's a big fan of Idina's pipes. Recently Luke put on a rousing performance of Menzels beloved tune from Wicked, "Defying Gravity," during a local talent show.
This little songbird is certainly defying gravity with his big voice!
Encore, Luke! Encore!