Beyoncéis a roller rink queen!
The music superstar was spotted at World on Wheels on Friday evening in Los Angeles, where she was joined by Jay-Z and a group of pals for a fun-filled night of roller skating. Bey kept it casual in a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans, black graphic T-shirt and wore a fitted baseball cap over her voluminous blond curls.
An eyewitness tells E! News exclusively that the A-list couple arrived at the rink at around 11 p.m. with an entourage of about 10 people and a few bodyguards. The source described the "Sorry" songstress as being in a great mood as she made her way around, singing and dancing along to "New Flame" by Chris Brown.
"She was laughing and enjoying herself," the eyewitness shares.
We're told Beyoncé, who gave birth to twins a little over six weeks ago, made a low-key entrance. "They came really casual," our insider adds. "If you didn't know who they were they could've just fit in the crowd."
It didn't take long for fellow skaters to realize a pop music sensation was in their midst, and "people began to swarm the floor." Luckily, the eyewitness reveals that World on Wheels stayed open a little later for the group to fit in some more skating before heading out around 1 a.m. Unfortunately, the 4:44 rapper didn't risk wiping out and spent his night on the sidelines chatting with the owner.
After all, Bey is known for her roller skating capabilities. Who could forget the 2014 roller disco-inspired visual for "Blow," and her Ivy Park advertorial that featured the celeb skating in a fitness ensemble?
Since welcoming Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, Bey and Jay have enjoyed a handful of low-key date nights and workout sessions together.
"They've been on a few dates since the babies were born," a source previously told us. "They have reliable people helping out at home with the babies and Blue [Ivy] while they go out."
As for the twins, the source added, "The babies are healthy and doing wonderful...Jay and Beyoncé are loving being parents, and they get closer every day."
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua