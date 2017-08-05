Is there trouble in shiplap paradise for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines?

Not if you ask Chip, who addressed alleged speculation that the power couple behind Fixer Upper is heading toward a divorce. Gaines responded to a Twitter user who expressed feeling "sick" over rumors that Chip and Jo's relationship is on the fritz, tweeting, "Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife"

The reigning king and queen of home improvement have been married since 2003 and share four children together, ages 6-11. Their mega-hit HGTV show is now in its fourth season and consistently ranks as one of the network's most-viewed programs.

So what's their secret to a happy marriage both on and offscreen?