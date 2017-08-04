Attention space commanders of all ages: NASA is hiring and responding to a few unlikely candidates.

Nine-year-old Jack Davis recently came across a job opening within the federal agency. While he was only in the fourth grade, the self-proclaimed "Guardian of the Galaxy" thought he could be the perfect candidate.

"My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job. I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job," he wrote in a letter. "One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see."

Jack continued, "I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and hope to see the movie Men in Black. I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an Alien." Sounds like a solid candidate, right?

Instead of tossing the letter to the side, NASA decided to respond in a viral letter.