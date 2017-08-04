It's time for Kanye West to say goodbye to one of his special houses.

E! News can confirm the rapper's Hollywood Hills home that served as a bachelor pad back in the day has been sold.

The 4,124 square-foot mansion received an offer of $2.95 million. We're told the sale was done privately.

And for those wondering if that's a deal, Kanye purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom property back in 2003 for $1.7 million.

As for what the new owner will experience once he or she moves in, amenities include a breakfast room, home theater, a fish tank in the master bathroom and a cartoon-like mural in the dining room.