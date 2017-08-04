Clapback Queen Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Social Media Secrets

Chrissy Teigen: Model, television personality and internet extraordinaire.

A combined 20 million people follow Teigen on Twitter and Instagram for, of course, the countless adorable photos of baby Luna and hubby John Legend she shares, but also the realness. There's really nothing like a dose of Chrissy Teigen realness.

She isn't afraid to speak her mind, calling out social media trolls and sharing an otherwise less-filtered side of celebrity life. So how does Chrissy approach her online presence like only she can? In a new interview with Mashable, her secrets were spilled.

"It didn't start out being easy to say whatever you wanted [on the internet], because some people, they just don't know you," Chrissy admitted. "You kind of have to come out the gate really showing different sides of your personality, and people start to, years later, get used to the fact that you're going to be politically involved, you're going to live tweet [Real] Housewives a lot, you're going to talk about food."