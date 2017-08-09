Mom always knows best!

Peter Facinelli needed a little help from his mom to decipher what Tyler Henry was saying in this sneak peek clip of Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

Tyler gave the actor a little insight into his family history, but unfortunately, Peter didn't have enough information about his mom's side of the family, so he had to get her on the phone.

"So listen, my friend Tyler can actually reach people who passed away," Peter explained to his mother. "And he had a couple of questions for you about [uncle] Luca. How did he die?"

"He started getting a heart attack at home and then he was stable at the hospital," Peter's mom recalls. "He said, ‘They are going to move me upstairs,' and then when they moved him upstairs he died, because his intestines were blocked."