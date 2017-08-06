Malika Haqq's twins sister Khadija Haqq just wants the best for her.
On tonight's Famously Single, Khadija wants all the details on Malika's relationship with Ronnie Magro-Ortiz. "What is going on?" Khadija asks Malika.
Instead of saying she's in love, Malike explains, "I'm in like. I'm in a comfort zone that I haven't been in with a man in a very, very long time."
Later, Khadija confronts Ronnie about his intentions. "I'm not saying that I want you to just sign right now on the dotted line that you're willing to commit to her," she tells him.
"I've been committing to her," Ronnie responds.
"I am just tired of watching her be so emotionally invested and she's left by herself," Khadija added.
Ronnie explained, "I'm not someone that gives up on something that's great and this is great."
Ronnie and Khadija's talk. Plus, Karina Smirnoff opens up to Chad Johnson about her failed public relationships, Tiffany "New York" Pollard comes clean about how she sabotages her own relationships and Calum Best reconnects with an old flame.
