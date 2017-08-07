Rachel Lindsay finally got her happy ending.

After many tears and much heartbreak, it was revealed during tonight's finale of The Bachelorette that Rachel gave her final rose to the same guy who got her first rose all those weeks ago—a chiropractor named Bryan Abasolo.

While Rachel had already revealed that she's happily engaged now, it wasn't an easy road, and it certainly wasn't an easy finale for anyone to watch. In fact, we have a feeling it was probably hard for Bryan to watch, since the finale was heavily centered around Rachel and her runner-up, Peter Kraus.

She couldn't get over his unwillingness to propose, and he couldn't get over his rational thinking about how it doesn't make a ton of sense to propose to a person after knowing them just a few weeks. That said, if that's how you feel, why are you even here, Peter?