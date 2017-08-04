Casey Affleck Responds to Summer Phoenix's Divorce Filing

Casey Affleck has responded to Summer Phoenix's divorce filing.

E! News obtained the court documents in which Casey also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and sought joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

However, regarding spousal support, Affleck did ask to "terminate the court's ability to award support to petitioner," which Summer had originally requested.

Meanwhile, the actress and youngest sibling of the famous Phoenix dynasty filed for divorce from the Manchester by the Sea star on Monday after separating in March 2016.