"Well, we're very early on in this, but I have to say I do kind of love the wig. I have my own little relationship going on there, but it was also the hair I wanted at that age and could never get," she told press after Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders's 2017 TCA summer press tour panel.

Is it wish fulfillment? "Exactly," she said. "Maybe!"

Falco, who admitted she paid attention to the wig on the peripheral when it was happening, said she's done her research and her opinions have been evolving.

"Things aren't what they appear," she said.

And regarding the real version of the woman she's playing, Falco said, "Well, she was polarizing in that she was not interested in giving soundbites that people wanted. She really was unpopular for representing boys who looked like monsters."