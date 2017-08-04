Edie Falco is wigging out. Or is she?
Falco is starring in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders as Leslie Abramson, the attorney who defended Lyle and Erik Menendez during their infamous murder trial, and is adjusting a lot of things, including that new ‘do.
"How do you know it's a wig? I'm just saying," Falco said when asked about her series look.
Sarah Paulson had quite a relationship with her Marcia Clark wig for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and it's no different for Falco.
"Well, we're very early on in this, but I have to say I do kind of love the wig. I have my own little relationship going on there, but it was also the hair I wanted at that age and could never get," she told press after Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders's 2017 TCA summer press tour panel.
Is it wish fulfillment? "Exactly," she said. "Maybe!"
Falco, who admitted she paid attention to the wig on the peripheral when it was happening, said she's done her research and her opinions have been evolving.
"Things aren't what they appear," she said.
And regarding the real version of the woman she's playing, Falco said, "Well, she was polarizing in that she was not interested in giving soundbites that people wanted. She really was unpopular for representing boys who looked like monsters."
The cast for the series also includes Anthony Edwards, Heather Graham, Josh Charles and Elizabeth Reaser. Falco told E! News' Sibley Scoles that the cast was definitely a perk, as was the behind-the-scenes players.
"The cast of course, but also Lesli Linka Glatter, who is our executive producer and Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer—people who have been doing these true crime things forever and ever," she said.
"The reason I'm doing this is because of all the different thoughts that are going through. There was so much that went on that we didn't know about as general public consumers of this story. And I think one of the things we're doing is shed some light on some of those things," Falco said.
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 on NBC.
