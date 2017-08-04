Say Goodbye to Dunkin' Donuts and Hello to Its Hotter Friend, Dunkin'

The most iconic duo since Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie may be headed for a split.

That's right, Dunkin' Donuts may be dropping the latter part of its infamous name to become just: Dunkin'.

The brand is all grown up and going for an upgraded look, announcing that a new chain in Pasadena, Calif. will be the first to adopt the new name as a test. Other locations may start to pop up, should the change prove to be effective.