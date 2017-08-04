Steve Harvey isn't always as articulate as he'd like to be.

In May, a leaked memo to his staff in Chicago went viral, and as a result, the comedian found himself in a national scandal. In the note, he forbid uninvited guests from approaching him in his dressing room, claiming he had "been taken advantage of" by his "lenient policy." Harvey added that he will "not entertain" anyone in the hallway, and said he hates feeling "ambushed."

Speaking to reporters in L.A. Thursday to promote his new NBC talk show Steve, the comedian addressed the controversy surround his memo. "Man, let me tell you something. That e-mail, I learned two things. One: I can't write. And I should never write," Harvey, 60, joked. "It was something I wrote a year ago, and someone didn't get a job coming to L.A. and they got pissed."

"I was OK until I saw it on CNN—and that's when I knew I was in a lot of trouble," said Harvey, adding that it "wasn't that big a deal" to him before then. "I'm not a mean-spirited guy at all. I'm a real congenial guy." In hindsight, the host joked, "I thought it was cute, but you all didn't."