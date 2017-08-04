Ashley Monroe has plenty more to sing about—she's officially a mom!

As the country star confirmed on social media Friday, she gave birth to a baby boy named Dalton William Danks. "Welcome to the world, love of my life," she wrote on Instagram along with adorable photos of the newborn at the hospital and bundled up at home.

Little Dalton is the first child for the Grammy nominee and her husband of nearly four years, professional pitcher John Danks. The couple wed in October 2013.