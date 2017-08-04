The hits keep coming for HBO.

A spokesperson for the cable network confirms with E! News that, just days before it was due to premiere, the fourth episode in Game of Thrones' seventh season has leaked online. However, in a surprising twist, the leak wasn't the fault of the major hack the network's security systems faced earlier this week. Rather, Star India, one of HBO's distribution partners, has claimed responsibility for this particular breach.

"This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon. We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action." said a Star India spokesperson