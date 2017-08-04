"We have listening tools that show us which conversations are trending on social media," Talent Resources CEO Mike Heller explains. Once one of Medley's wisecracks from the show goes viral, Heller's team mobilizes. "Within 24 hours," he says. "We have product ready."

For Medley, the line is way to give fans more of her signature authenticity. "I don't just project this lifestyle—I really live it," she tells E! News. "I really do cook. I really do drink my coffee. The things I say on the show, it's really the way I speak. With my fans, there's a comfort level and understanding that I'm exactly the way I am on TV."

"I really try to engage with my audience every day," she continues. "Every morning, I get up and respond as much as I can. With the products, people Instagram me holding them up, telling me they're 'making it nice] and holding their mugs up. It's amazing to see and hopefully it makes them feel a little closer to me."