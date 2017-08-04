There wasn't a dry eye in the audience.

Nearly three months since the tragic death of her father Chris Cornell, the Soundgarden singer's 12-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell, took the stage on Good Morning America for an emotional tribute to her late father with the help of OneRepublic. Additionally, the performance was meant to honor Cornell's longtime friend, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who also died three weeks ago.

Their song of choice? Leonard Cohen's signature ballad, "Hallelujah."

"Chester sang this at Chris' funeral and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years, I think by most people's accords. It's a very special song to us and I think to most people and especially to Toni, as well," OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder told GMA's Michael Strahan.

"It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them," Toni added.