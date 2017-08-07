Simba just can't wait to be king—and E! News can't wait to show fans never-before-seen footage of The Lion King cast recording dialogue and music for the animated Disney classic!

In celebration of the film's digital re-release on Aug. 15 and Blu-ray release on Aug. 29, check out an exclusive sneak peek of Rowan Atkinson, Jason Weaver and Laura Williams recording "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" for the film's soundtrack. Released in 1994, the number was written by Elton John and Tim Rice for Zazu (Atkinson), Simba (Weaver) and Nala (Williams) to perform.

The behind-the-scenes bonus clip also offers a glimpse of Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella and Jonathan Taylor Thomas recording bits of dialogue as Pumbaa, Timon and Simba, respectively.