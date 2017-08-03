The Lion King Is Roaring Back Into Theatres and Our Weekend Plans Just Got So Much Better

The Lion King

Disney

Have no plans for the upcoming summer weekend? We have two words: Hakuna Matata!

Just one day after Disney announced several beloved films will be headed back to the big screen as part of the Dream Big, Princess marathon, fans have another movie to add to their watch list.

Beginning Friday, fans can head to a participating AMC theatre to see The Lion King at the movies!

The limited-time only experience even includes a sing-along at select locations including the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Disney created an instant classic with the original release of The Lion King in 1994 and its popularity has never wavered. We are thrilled to offer a whole new way to enjoy this beloved Disney film at The El Capitan Theatre," manager Ed Collins said in a statement. "Who can resist singing along to such unforgettable songs as 'Hakuna Matata,' 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' and 'Circle of Life'?"

Fans can find out if the movie is playing at their local AMC Theatre—and purchase their tickets—by going online now.

The exciting news comes after Disney revealed several princess-themed movies will return to the big screen for a limited engagement.

The lineup below has already received huge ticket sales. In fact, each movie plans to run for one week with 14 show times only.

The Lion King

Disney

The Lion King

Coming to AMC Theatres on Aug. 4 

Brave

Disney Pixar

Brave

Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 8 and AMC Theatres on Oct. 13. 

The Princess and the Frog

Disney

The Princess and the Frog

Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 15 and AMC Theatres on Oct. 6.

Moana

Disney

Moana

Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 29 

Rapunzel, Flynn, Tangled

Disney

Tangled

Coming to the El Capitan on Sept. 22 and AMC Theatres on Sept. 29.

Mulan, Disney

Disney

Mulan

Coming to the AMC Theatres on Sept. 22.

Beauty and the Beast

Disney

Beauty and the Beast

Coming to AMC Theatres on Sept. 15.

What Disney classic is next to hit theatres? Your guess is as good as ours. For now, we'll just enjoy another surprise from the magical company. 

