When the show returned for season nine, Luann was busy planning her New Year's Eve wedding, while Ramona's friend Missy surfaced to share that she'd been dating Tom when news of his engagement broke. Thanks to some pot-stirring on the part of the Singer Stinger, Tom and Luann came face-to-face with Missy at Ramona's apartment renovation reveal, during which Tom told Missy he felt like "a dog with a collar" in reference to his engagement ring.

During the ladies' annual Berkshires trip, the women made their final pleas with Luann to consider what she was doing with Tom, but she pointedly insisted that she was making the right choice for her and she had no concerns with the constant chatter surrounding his behavior, despite her friend Barbara telling Carole Radziwill that she'd rather go through with the wedding and get divorced than call it off and prove everyone right.

And who can forget when Lu and Tom returned home from Palm Beach to throw their party for the people they didn't invite to the wedding, where Tom "joked" about not wanting to wear his wedding ring?