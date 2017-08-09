Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Jennifer Lawrence Talks Passengers Reaction, Dating Darren Aronofsky and the Movie She's Making With Amy Schumer
Money can't buy you class, but it can buy you one heck of a vacation.
While millions of viewers watch the Real Housewives franchise week after week for their fair share of wealth, luxury and drama, there's one moment in every season that provides an extra level of must-see TV.
If you didn't already guess, we're talking about the cast trips.
What started off as simple getaway to Las Vegas or Atlantic City quickly turned into luxurious vacations to Italy, Bali, Dubai, Africa and other faraway destinations.
From days filled with shopping sprees and excursions, to nights filled with booze and strippers, anything can happen when you bring these Bravolebrities together.
Just last week, viewers watched Bethenny Frankel and the Real Housewives of New York City cast head to the private resort of Casa La Vida Dulce. When they weren't enjoying the 20,000 square-foot private beach-front estate, the ladies experienced helicopter rides and a tequila tasting for the books.
As the Real Housewives of Dallas prepare to kick off a brand-new season next week, viewers can expect to see the cast embark on some unforgettable adventures.
"Group trips are hands-down my favorite things to do with the other ladies," returning cast member Cary Deuber shared with E! News. "I don't often get much free fun time with adults my age! So a little time away from our kiddos and guys is always welcome. You just can't beat a nice girls' night out!"
And even when cameras aren't rolling, the Bravolebrities love to escape the drama with family vacations that many viewers can only be envious of.
After enjoying "Cabanan Living" at the Pendry San Diego, Nobleman magazine editors and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Doug and Lydia McLaughlin took the kids to Italy where they enjoyed the yacht life. Not bad for a summer getaway.
In honor of Vacation Like a Star Week at E! News, we decided to look back at just some of the unforgettable memories from past vacations. In fact, we found some of the resorts these ladies called home.
Dare we say you too can live that Real Housewives life for your next getaway.
Bravo
While staying at the Oasis de Salines, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps decided to get in the pirates spirit. What happens in St. Barth's, stays in St. Barths?!
Bravo
When not staying at the Lawhill Luxury Apartments in Cape Town, South Africa, Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss and more Real Housewives of Atlanta stars enjoyed a safari of a lifetime.
Bravo
Through all the drama in Mexico, Real Housewives of New York City stars Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and Luann D'Agostino made sure they paved out time for fitness. Bonus: Yoga apparently helps with hangovers.
While visiting Moon Palace Jamaica Grande, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams couldn't help but take in the views before paying a visit to the resort's largest spa in Jamaica.
Bravo
During Joanna Krupa's bachelorette party at The Palms in Las Vegas, the bride-to-be and Adriana de Moura weren't afraid to let lose outside by the pool balcony.
Bravo
Monkey see, monkey do, monkey me, monkey on you! During her stay at The Mulia in Bali, Shannon Beador experienced the thrills of feeding a monkey. Can you say totally bananas?
Bravo
In big groups, why deal with Ubers and carpooling when you can rent a giant party bus. If you're like the Real Housewives of Miami ladies, bring a stripper pole for some extra fun.
Bravo
Whether flying to Hawaii or Amsterdam, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast isn't exactly sitting in coach during their long flights.
Bravo
When the Real Housewives of Dallas cast traveled to Austin, Brandi Redmond decided to live it up with a little help from a drink fans know as "Jesus Juice."
Bravo
Sure, The Powerscout Hotel in Ireland was beautiful. But the bars throughout the Irish town were a whole lot better for the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.
Bravo
During her stay at the Manava Suite Resort in Tahiti, Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson just wanted to whoop it up with a little help from alcohol.
Bravo
While staying at Villa La Estancia in Mexico, Gretchen Rossi and the ladies received some unexpected visitors while celebrating Tamra Judge's bridal party.
Bravo
Who needs fancy hotels and luxurious amenities when you can vacation in an RV? Kelly Dodd, Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge headed to Glamis, Calif., for some fun in the sun sand.
Bravo
The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, New York wasn't exactly prepared for a full-on brawl between Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice. So much for R & R.
Jen Lowery
When not filming with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, Cynthia Bailey loves to chill out at the Grafton on Sunset in West Hollywood, Calif.
During a recent mother-daughter trip to Mexico, Heather Dubrow stayed at the Rancho La Puerta where the duo enjoyed a variety of fitness classes, spa treatments, pool time and much more.
Bravo
When Shannon and David Beador headed to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, the Real Housewives of Orange County stars decided to celebrate their love with a vow renewal.
Stefan Radtke
Watch out for the B! While celebrating the Kentucky Derby, Bethenny Frankel headed to the Empire City Casino where she wasn't afraid to do some innocent gambling.
YouTube
Whatever you do on vacation, maybe try and avoid falling into your hotel's plants. If you do, be cool—don't be all uncool.
Real Housewives of Dallas returns August 14 at 10 p.m. after an all-new Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo.
