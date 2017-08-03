Best Rain Jackets and Gear for Summer Storms

You know what makes summer kind of exciting? The seasonably warm weather.
But things can't be perfect one-hundred percent of the time, so along with the sun rays comes the occasional summer storm. This is mostly manageable, unless, of course, you're caught completely off guard without the proper gear. Remember, it's warm out, so your typical winter rainwear will not do. Think lighter-than-usual fabrics and pared down versions of the typical knee-high rain boot.
Promise: These summer rain picks are so stylish you might even wind up wearing them when it's not pouring.
Go on, take a look!
BUY IT: Topshop Transparent Raincoat Mac, $75
BUY IT: Barney's New York Cap-Toe Low-Top Rain Sneakers, $80
BUY IT: Sorel Women's Out ‘N About Rain Boot, Was: $115, Now: $60
Article continues below
BUY IT: Kate Spade Rain Check Umbrella, $38
BUY IT: Marianna Senchina Flower Drawstring Rain Coat, $610
BUY IT: Roma Emma Short Glossy Rain Boot, $69
Article continues below
BUY IT: Petit Bateau Shell Hooded Coat, Was: $195, Now: $117
BUY IT: Sole Society Kate Rain Boot, $55
BUY IT: Ellery Ruched Rain Jacket Dress, $2,225
Article continues below
BUY IT: Havaianas Galochas Low Matte Waterproof Rain Boot, $65
BUY IT: H&M Umbrella, $13
BUY IT: Jack Rogers Chloe Rain Boot, $119
Article continues below
BUY IT: Adidas Originals Info Poster Rain Jacket, $150
BUY IT: Ilse Jacobsen Hornbaek Rub Boot, $170
BUY IT: Jog Dog Waterproof Quilted Black & Gold Sneaker Boot, $370
Article continues below
BUY IT: Vetements Printed Raincoat, $560
BUY IT: Shedrain WindPro Auto Open & Close Umbrella, $28
BUY IT: DÄV Prague Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot, $69
Article continues below
BUY IT: Hunter Women's Original Refined Chelsea Gloss Boots, Was: $145, Now: $88
BUY IT: P.E Nation Match Point Metallic-Trimmed Shell Hooded Jacket, Was: $160, Now: $96
BUY IT: Ugg Sienna Rain Boot, $65
Article continues below
We know, you want it all.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.