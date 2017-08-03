Seven months later, Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are calling it quits.

After saying "I do" just as it turned 2017, the Real Housewives of New York City star and her businessman beau have called it quits and announced their divorce a mere seven months later. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," the mother of two announced on Twitter Thursday. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

As fans of the show are well aware, their tumultuous relationship did not get off on quite the right foot since they started dating in late 2015. Having been previously involved with Luann's castmates Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, D'Agostino was also caught making out with another woman the night before the couple's engagement party.